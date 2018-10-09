9/11 Heroes Run Rescheduled for THIS Sunday at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

The 2018 Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run has been rescheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, October 28, at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“We want to thank everyone for being so patient and for understanding the decision we made to postpone the Run due to Hurricane Florence,” said Race Director Natanya Levioff. “We look forward to seeing you at the Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run in October!”

New participants can register at www.911heroesrun.org/annapolis. Levioff stated that participants who already registered do not need to register again, and if they cannot make the newly rescheduled date, the t-shirt and run bag can be picked up at the Pre-Packet Pick Up event Saturday, Oct. 27 or at a later date.

Hosted by Travis Manion Foundation, the Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run includes a 5K and 1M Family Fun Run along with a new 5K GORUCK division that unites the community in remembering the sacrifices of the heroes of the September 11th attacks and in the wars since. Proceeds support TMF’s programs assisting veterans, families of fallen service members and promoting character among today’s youth.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run,” said Race Director Natanya Levioff. “What started as memorial run here for Travis with a small group of his family and friends numbering just under 100 participants and three laps around Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium has turned into an incredible annual event with more than 2,000 community members coming together to honor local first responders, veterans and families of the fallen.”

The Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run marked its highest participation to date last year with over 2,200 runners, families, local business vendors and volunteers in attendance.

Local first responders participating in this year’s Run include the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Annapolis Police Department, the Naval District of Washington Fire Department and the Annapolis Fire Department.

“The AFD has been privileged to be part of the Travis Manion Foundation’s Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run since its inception,” said Annapolis Fire Chief David L. Stokes Sr. “This tribute to one of the United States’ defenders of our freedoms is a special opportunity to recognize the impact all of our military and first responders have to our great city.”

The presenting sponsor partners for this year’s Run are USAA and Annapolis Cars. “USAA is proud to support the Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run for the third year in a row and for the 10thouting of this outstanding event and all it supports,” said USAA Service Academy Relations Adviser CAPT Paul McElroy, USN (Ret).

Added Michele Eichhorn, Marketing Director for Annapolis Cars, “Annapolis Cars is honored to once again sponsor this wonderful event, which brings together the community to recognize the everyday heroics of our military families and first responders.”

Additional partners include: Naval Academy Athletic Association, Mission BBQ, Fleet Feet, Starbucks, Rockwell Collins and Theresa L. Boeckmann with Keller Williams Realty.

