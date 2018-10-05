5 county schools earn Wellness Awards

The AACPS Wellness Council is proud to announce that Marley Middle School and Folger-McKinsey, Jones, Marley, Pasadena, and South Shore elementary schools are the 2018 winners of the AACPS Wellness School of Distinction award. The award recognizes schools that demonstrate a high priority for the health and well-being of students, staff, and school support­ers by going beyond the curriculum to produce positive outcomes for the entire school community.

“I am so proud of this latest crop of schools that truly represent our mission to nurture the whole child,” said Deputy Superintendent Monique Jackson who leads the Wellness Council. “Such a commitment to ensure that wellness is infused in every aspect of the learning environment shows an exceptional level of dedication to not only students and staff, but also the entire school community.”

In order to win the prestigious honor, schools must show that its culture encompasses wellness as reflected in the ten components of the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) model. WSCC is a coordinated and collaborative school health approach outlined by the Centers for Disease Control. The components of the WSCC are: health education; physical activity; health services; nutrition environment & services; counseling, psychological, & social services; social & emotional climate; physical environment; employee wellness; family engagement; and community involvement.

This year, schools that won the award in 2015 were eligible to apply to maintain their statuses. Pasadena ES earned its second designation. As an extension of the Board of Education policy on wellness and the AACPS Wellness Council, the award is given annually.

The application for the 2019 award will be available in the spring. The Wellness Council created a toolkit for schools seeking to infuse wellness into its everyday activities.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS