3 new on-water boating courses to be offered at US Powerboat Show in October

Want to learn the basics of power boating or brush up on your skills? New this year, the nonprofit BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water together with the Annapolis Boat Shows, Freedom Boat Club and West Marine are offering three affordable on-water courses for everyone in the family during the United States Powerboat Show held October 11 -14 in Annapolis.

“Intro to Boating” and “Women Making Waves” are both three hours long, offered at $149 and include show admission. A new program just for teens ages 13-19, “Junior Captain,” is 90-minutes long and priced at $99 and includes show admission for the enrolled teen and parent. Adult class size is limited to four students per vessel while teen boats are limited to three, ensuring each student gets sufficient time at the helm under the watchful eye of a U.S. Coast Guard-certified instructor.

All three courses offer the opportunity to learn centering the wheel, shifting, steering and throttle control, stopping, station holding, understanding the “weathervane” effect and how to use “the boater’s eye” technique to safely navigate.

“We are thrilled to have BoatUS Foundation participating in our 2018 United States Powerboat Show,” said Paul Jacobs, president, Annapolis Boat Shows. “We strive to make our shows more exciting, more interactive, and one of the most active boating events to attract new participants into the lifestyle. Each fall, our sailboat show sees over nine hundred active participants in programs like First Sail Workshops, Take the Wheel, and Cruisers University. Adding the on-the-water training provided by the BoatUS Foundation will create similar learning opportunities for power boaters. We have a long standing relationship with our friends at BoatUS and look forward to many years of success with these exciting new workshops.”

“Intro to Boating” and the ladies only course, “Women Making Waves,” are taught aboard 20-26 foot powerboats provided by Freedom Boat Club Annapolis. “Women Making Waves,” is the perfect opportunity to spend a half day learning boat-handling techniques in a supportive environment.

The “Junior Captain” program is offered under a partnership of National Safe Boating Council and Annapolis School of Seamanship and taught aboard 14-foot rigid-hull inflatable boats.

“Intro to Boating” and “Women Making Waves” are offered Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. “Junior Captain” begins Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3 p.m., and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Space is limited. Students for “Intro to Boating” and “Women Making Waves” must be 21 years or older. “Junior Captain” students must be ages 13-19.

To sign up for any on-water training course from the BoatUS Foundation, CLICK HERE

