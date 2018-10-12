2017’s Hands Across the Transom recognized at Sail America Breakfast

Annapolis Boat Shows’ hurricane relief efforts were recognized at the 2018 Sail America Industry Breakfast with the “Best Party Award.” Hands Across the Transom organized by the Annapolis Boat Shows at last year’s October boat shows, was a fundraising effort to support the maritime industry hardest hit by the destruction of hurricanes. Annapolis Boat Shows’ hurricane relief efforts were recognized at the 2018 Sail America Industry Breakfast with the “Best Party Award.” Hands Across the Transom organized by the Annapolis Boat Shows at last year’s October boat shows, was a fundraising effort to support the maritime industry hardest hit by the destruction of hurricanes.

“We launched Hands Across the Transom as a community effort that included more than two-dozen exhibitors, many like-minded Annapolis businesses, and hundreds of boaters who all came together to raise funds for hurricane relief,” said Paul Jacobs, president, Annapolis Boat Shows. “I am so pleased that our many partners and contributors have been recognized in this way,”

On the first day of the 2017 United States Sailboat Show, a Donor Appreciation Gala drew more than 350 donors and kicked off a two-week fundraising effort by the marine industry. More than $250,000 was raised in an effort to support the maritime industry hardest hit by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“Yumkas, Vidmar, Sweeney and Mulrenin, LLC was delighted to participate in raising funds to help restore the Caribbean communities that were devastated by last year’s hurricanes. It was an honor to support the Annapolis Boat Shows in this worthwhile effort.” said Thomas Mulrenin, partner, Yumkas, Vidmar, Sweeney and Mulrenin, LLC.

“Sail America was impressed by the outpouring of support and volunteerism organized by the Annapolis Boat Shows to assist those impacted by the terrible hurricanes,” said Katie Kelly, association director, Sail America.

Sail America also recognized the following exhibitors at the 49th United States Sailboat Show:

Best Booth 200 ft and less – Dubarry of Ireland

Best Booth over 200 ft – The Moorings

Best Booth of fewer than five boats – Deadelus

Best Booth of five boats and more – Jeanneau America Inc

Best in Show – Lagoon

Category: Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS