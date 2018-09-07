Woman stable after head-on crash in Lothian

On September 6th 2018 at approximately 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Mt. Zion Marlboro Road (MD-408) at Frank Moreland Place in Lothian. Investigation showed a Ford Focus was southbound on Mt. Zion Marlboro Road when it crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 that was traveling northbound head on. The driver and passenger (brother and sister) in the Focus were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. The driver of the F350 was driven to Prince George’s County Trauma Center.

Carolyn Mercer, 27, of Upper Marlboro was operating the Ford Focus. Her brother, Brandon Mercer was in the front passenger seat. The driver of the pick up truck was identified as Mark Mandley of Deale. Both Mandley and Brandon Mercer were transported to hospitals with minor injuries. Carolyn Mercer was flown to shock-trauma in critical condition, but has improved to stable condition this evening.

The preliminary cause of the crash appears to be the driver of the Ford Focus’ failure to remain right of center. Speed does not appear to be a factor. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and any charges will be after review by the States Attorney.

Source : AACoPD

