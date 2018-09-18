Windsor Mill man arrested on attempted murder charges after Severn shooting

On September 17, 2018 at approximately 11:15 PM, patrol and K9 officers responded for a shooting that just occurred in the 8200 block of Durness Court in Severn. Responding officers discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries; he was treated and released from a local hospital. Officers located the suspect and weapon a short distance away and both were taken into custody without further incident.

Suspect: Keith L. Brown | 39 | 3100 block of Rheims Road, Windsor Mill, MD

Charges:

Attempted 1 st Degree Murder,

Degree Murder, 1 st Degree Assault,

Degree Assault, 2 nd Degree Assault,

Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment,

Illegal Possession of Ammunition,

Possession of a Firearm with CDS,

Use of Firearm in a Violent Crime,

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm,

Firearm Possession with a Felony Conviction,

Assault Weapon,

Handgun on Person.

Source : AACoPD

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB