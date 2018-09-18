“Herrmann
Windsor Mill man arrested on attempted murder charges after Severn shooting

| September 18, 2018
Keith L. Brown | 39 |  3100 block of Rheims Road, Windsor Mill, MD

On September 17, 2018 at approximately 11:15 PM, patrol and K9 officers responded for a shooting that just occurred in the 8200 block of Durness Court in Severn. Responding officers discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries; he was treated and released from a local hospital. Officers located the suspect and weapon a short distance away and both were taken into custody without further incident.

Suspect: Keith L. Brown | 39 |  3100 block of Rheims Road, Windsor Mill, MD

Charges:

  • Attempted 1st Degree Murder,
  • 1st Degree Assault,
  • 2nd Degree Assault,
  • Reckless Endangerment,
  • Illegal Possession of Ammunition,
  • Possession of a Firearm with CDS,
  • Use of Firearm in a Violent Crime,
  • Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm,
  • Firearm Possession with a Felony Conviction,
  • Assault Weapon,
  • Handgun on Person.
