Windsor Mill man arrested on attempted murder charges after Severn shooting
On September 17, 2018 at approximately 11:15 PM, patrol and K9 officers responded for a shooting that just occurred in the 8200 block of Durness Court in Severn. Responding officers discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries; he was treated and released from a local hospital. Officers located the suspect and weapon a short distance away and both were taken into custody without further incident.
Suspect: Keith L. Brown | 39 | 3100 block of Rheims Road, Windsor Mill, MD
Charges:
- Attempted 1st Degree Murder,
- 1st Degree Assault,
- 2nd Degree Assault,
- Reckless Endangerment,
- Illegal Possession of Ammunition,
- Possession of a Firearm with CDS,
- Use of Firearm in a Violent Crime,
- Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm,
- Firearm Possession with a Felony Conviction,
- Assault Weapon,
- Handgun on Person.
AACoPD
