Waves coming to Chesapeake Arts Center on September 28

Chesapeake Arts Center is proud to announce Waves: A Blended Show of Dance and Musical Improvisation presented by the CAC resident artists, Noelle Tolbert and Athena Hiotis at the Chesapeake Arts Center on Friday, September 28, 2018 at 8pm in the Studio 194 Theatre located at 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, Maryland 21225.

Tickets available for $7.00 for CAC members and $10 for non-members at www.chesapeakearts.org or by calling the Box Office at 410-636-6597.

Musicians and dancers from all backgrounds come together to embark on an adventure of improvisation and listening. This event will be accessible to all audiences looking for an artistic avenue to experience the blend of two worlds both music and dance. The intention is to facilitate a space for dancers and musicians to enhance their passion with the challenge of “play” and “control”. This event will be fun and energetic with it taking place one night only!

Show Dates: Friday, September 28, 2018 at 8:00pm

Location: Chesapeake Arts Center | 194 Hammonds Lane Brooklyn Park, Maryland 21225 in the Studio 194 Theatre

Tickets: $7 for CAC Members | $10 Non-Members. Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at 410-636-6597 or via www.chesapeakearts.org.

Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB