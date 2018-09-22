VisitAnnapolis launches new site– AnnapolisDiscovered.com

Visitors and locals who want to be in the know can now access insider’s information about Annapolis and Anne Arundel County via Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County’s (VAAAC) new editorial website, www.AnnapolisDiscovered.com. Launched in August, the site combines the organization’s popular niche blogs – foodieannapolis.com, historianannapolis.com and explorerannapolis.com – into one convenient location.

VAAAC President and CEO Connie Del Signore says the new streamlined site is ideal for busy people with limited time to research the destination. “Whereas they once had to visit three independent blog sites to piece together a total picture, a single click now immerses inquiring individuals into the personality and possibilities of the destination,” says Del Signore.

Along with the enhanced ease of access comes VAAAC’s renewed commitment to position the editorial site as the visitors and locals guide to Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. As Del Signore sees it, “Annapolis Discovered provides the information and call to action designed to get individuals off the couch and out of the house. The new site makes it easy for all of us to discover our hidden adventurer.”

Written by locals and updated weekly, Annapolis Discovered focuses on food, lifestyle, art and history events, activities and happenings throughout Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. The editorial content is supported by 15 local writers and five on-camera personalities who serve as brand ambassadors on monthly vlogs. Viewers are invited to touch base weekly to learn the latest from on-camera talent, including: Kat Spitzer (Lifestyle), Jamie Foster (History), Rhea Torreon (Food), Darrin Gilliam (Art) and Jeremy Olsen (Cocktails).

“We continue to review the digital space and the best use of digital channels,” says Del Signore. “Our market research shows that visitors to Anne Arundel County are searching for ways to explore the area authentically through the lens of history, art, food and culture. Content continues to be king.”

In addition to Annapolis Discovered, VAAAC has relaunched its Weddings in Annapoliswebsite to provide enhanced services for individuals planning destination weddings. The more user-friendly and informative site features real Annapolis weddings as well as articles presented by local photographers, vendors and venues. The goal is present the unique and diverse wedding opportunities our county has to offer and encourage couples to choose Anne Arundel for their special day.

For the ease and convenience of individuals wishing to take full advantage of the marketing possibilities available through VAAAC’s aggregate website, the destination marketing organization has ventured into the e-commerce arena. Interested individuals now can visit VAAAC’s storefront and purchase the advertising and networking opportunities that best suit their marketing needs. VAAAC has retired its long-standing membership program and instead allows businesses to select a la carte options including: listings on the VAAAC website and in the official visitors guide, displaying literature in the 26 West Street Visitors Center and participation in group sales activities, among other things.

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is a non-profit destination marketing organization that generates revenues for the local economy by promoting Annapolis and Anne Arundel County to leisure and business travelers across the country and around the world.

