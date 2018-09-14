Vikings to invade Annapolis this weekend

Norwegian Viking ship, Draken Harald Hårfagre (Draken), today announced Annapolis, Maryland as the next stop official stop on its Expedition America: East Coast Tour 2018 presented by Highland Park Single Malt Scotch Whisky. The tour, which launched in July 2018, will bring the world’s largest operating Viking ship to Annapolis for a stopover from September 15 – September 17. The Draken visit promises visitors an engaging look at the modern-day Viking spirit.

“We are proud to welcome the Draken ship to our historic town,” said Gary Jobson, president of the National Sailing Hall of Fame. “As a beacon for U.S. history and discoveries, the Draken enhances our ties to the world of exploration and offer our visitors and locals alike the chance to experience this incredibly unique vessel.”

Hosted in partnerships with the National Sailing Hall of Fame, the Draken will dock at the Annapolis City Dock and will offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for visitors to relive history in a way never experienced before. Draken will allow guests to not only marvel at this stunning Viking ship – but also to interact with the crew as they share their personal experiences of thrill, fear, and exhilaration while enduring the ship’s 2016 transatlantic crossing – reliving the Viking discovery of the New World more than 1,000 years ago.

The Draken Experience in Annapolis

Saturday, September 15, Noon – 8 pm (last tour at 7:30 pm)

Sunday, September 16, 10 am – 8 pm (last tour at 7:30 pm)

Monday, September 17, 10 am – 8 pm (last tour at 7:30 pm)

Deck Tours

Draken will be open for timed and ticketed deck tours. Tour tickets, which run $6 for kids (ages 5 to 15, free admission for ages 4 and under); $12 for adults (ages 16 and over); and $30 for a family pack (includes two adults, and up to three children) can be purchased online at www.drakenhh.com, or on-site. During each 30-minute tour, guests are guided through the ship and offered a look at a day-in-the-life of the crew and the historic craftsmanship used to build the ship with oak, tar, hemp, iron, and silk.

“The Vikings were accomplished navigators, artisans, traders and storytellers, but their greatest triumph was the ships they built,” said Captain Björn Ahlander. “Each Draken stopover offers guests a tangible tie to history. We hope our visitors are inspired by the vigor of the Viking spirit and our modern-day adventures.”

The crew on board Draken is a team of 35 men and women from all over the world, representing a diverse mix of age, gender, nationality, and background. The Draken is now accepting applications for public volunteer crew positions. To take part in this rare opportunity visit: www.drakenhh.com/join-the-crew.

To learn more about the Draken ship, team, and 2018 tour, visit www.DrakenHH.com or @DrakenHH on social media.