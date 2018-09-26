Vaper? – Is there a difference between buying online or off?

If you are a vaper you already know how good it feels to purchase something new every once in a while, whether we are talking about a new flavor or maybe even a new device. However, when you decide to buy something new, there is a decision you have to take: are you going to make a purchase offline or online? Today we will analyze the pros and cons of each option so it can be easier for you to make a choice.

Buying from a store

Vape shops are relatively new to the market and that is because vapers are new as well. One of the best things about these shops is that they create a sense of community where you can meet other people with similar interest. It is the ideal location to vape and talk about vaping events and new products.

Another great benefit for stores is the fact that you will be able to try out a juice before you buy it. This way you will only make a purchase once you are sure that you like it and you will not risk losing money on something that is not used.

There are also vape shops where you can hang out with other vapers and customers are encouraged to bring their own food and spend some time there.

Online shopping

When you are shopping on a budget you might enjoy online shopping. It is a lot easier to see all the prices and compare them. Additionally, it is a lot faster and you won’t have to spend time going to the actual store. If you are one of those persons who feel pressured to buy something because of a pushy sale clerk, you will prefer this alternative.

The fact that there is no one there to help you can also be considered a con. If you have any questions related to vaping, you won’t get the answers you need when you are shopping online. It can be more difficult to analyze a product as well, since you only have a few pictures to help you.

On the other hand, there are some disadvantages as well. For example, it might seem that there are lower prices because running an online shop also has lower costs. However, you should take into account the shipping costs as well. And you need to be careful, because with the low cost of some vaping products, shipping can sometimes be more expensive than the actual product.

When you are shopping online you also have to wait for your product to arrive. Sometimes this can be inconvenient, especially when you want something immediately.

Both options are viable and you will get a good product. It all boils down to preference.

