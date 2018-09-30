UPDATE: Gunson homicide, AACoPD seeking clues

Note: This story broke last night. You can read the initial story here, and an update here.

The following is a statement from the Anne Arundel County Police:

On Thursday, September 27, 2018 at approximately 9:21 a.m, Anne Arundel County Police along with the Baltimore City Police responded to a call for a deceased female. The female was located in the area of the 100 block of Riverside Road, Baltimore City Maryland which borders Anne Arundel County. The unidentified adult female suffered trauma to her torso and was the apparent victim of a homicide. Baltimore City Homicide detectives were primary on the investigation.

At approximately 8:39 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police took a missing persons report for a Danielle Valerie Gunson, an eighteen year old female from the 7000 block of Swan Lane Way, Owings, Maryland. Information was developed that Ms. Gunson may have been in Anne Arundel County at the time of her disappearance. On Friday, September 28, 2018, the Baltimore City Homicide Unit made positive identification on the deceased female from Riverside Road as being Danielle Gunson the reported missing person.

The Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City Homicide Units have been working a cooperative investigation into the disappearance and murder of Ms. Gunson. This investigation is very fluid and active but the information developed indicates this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence. The Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the Baltimore City Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100. If people wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.