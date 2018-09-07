Last chance to save 25% on tickets to Maryland Seafood Festival TOMORROW

The Maryland Seafood Festival is back!

Enjoy a tasty variety of fresh seafood, a selection of entertaining musical talent, hands on exhibits, thrilling demonstrations and more at the 51st Annual Maryland Seafood Festival! Come out on Sept. 8 & 9, 2018 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD.

Online tickets are on sale NOW. Don’t delay. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Use the code EYE2018 to save 25%

Check out their website at www.mdseafoodfestival.com.

What’s Cooking in 2018:

Over 100 seafood menu items

28th Annual Crab Soup Cook-Off (Saturday)

Live music ALL DAY LONG

Private, custom CABANAS

Official Sand Soccer Tournament (Saturday)

Pro-Team Soccer Tournament & Clinics (Sunday)

Moon Bounce rides

Treasure Hunt sponsored by SPRINT

Xpogo stunt team

Chef cooking demos and sampling

Chesapeake Arts Village

Craft Beer & Oyster tasting

Back by popular demand – FIREWORKS!

AND SO MUCH MORE!!! Bring your family, friends, bathing suit and sunscreen to relax and enjoy a day on the bay celebrating and supporting local charities. Buy your admission, crab soup cook-off tickets and/or parking tickets in advance! Visit www.mdseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB