Tickets now on sale for New Year’s Eve Military Bowl in Annapolis

Tickets are on sale now for the 2018 Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore. This year’s game will be played on Monday, Dec. 31. Starting at $30, tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org/tickets or by calling Ticket Alternative at 877-725-8849.

For the fifth consecutive season, the Military Bowl will match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference. Kickoff is set for noon ET at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The game will be televised on ESPN.

“We can’t wait for this year’s Military Bowl, what a great way to send out 2018 and get ready to ring in the new year!” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We hope that fans will join us for another terrific gameday and then stay in Annapolis to celebrate New Year’s Eve.”

For the ninth consecutive year, the Military Bowl will provide at least $100,000 to the USO and complimentary tickets will be available for active-duty service members and their families. Ticket vouchers will be distributed through the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore in early December.

Stadium seating is priced at $30, $45, $60, $70 and $80. Visit militarybowl.org/tickets for information on available suites and hospitality packages.

In 2017, which was the 10th anniversary of the Military Bowl, Navy defeated Virginia, 49-7, before a capacity crowd of 35,921. It was the Bowl’s third sellout in five years. The Military Bowl has generated more than $87 million in direct economic impact since 2013, according to figures provided by Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County.

Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

