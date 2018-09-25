State of Maryland launches redesigned affordable rental housing locator

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development launched a new version of its free, Web-based affordable rental housing locator, MDHousingSearch.org, the first major redesign of the locator website since its debut in 2008. MDHousingSearch.org enables landlords and property owners to list and advertise their affordable rental units at no cost. Potential tenants receive free access to those listings and can tailor their search for housing to include information on accessibility, neighborhood amenities, and other features.

“Under Governor Larry Hogan’s leadership, the state’s investment in affordable rental housing has reached unprecedented levels, creating or preserving more than 15,000 units,” said Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “The other side of that equation is providing easy access to that housing for Marylanders who need it, and this overhaul of MDHousingSearch.org will improve customer service and help more working families, seniors, and individuals with special needs find a safe, decent, and, most importantly, affordable place to call home.”

MDHousingSearch.org currently features more than 103,000 housing units registered statewide, which can be searched free and anonymously. With the redesign, the site will now provide information about affordable units currently under construction, enabling potential tenants to apply for housing in advance. The redesign includes a cleaner, more modern look, as well as mobile-responsiveness.

In addition to online technical support and a toll-free, multilingual call center for customer service, MDHousingSearch.org also provides live webinar trainings upon request for service and property providers, housing and social caseworkers, and agency and property staff. The service features information about local resources for rental, legal, energy, veterans assistance and supportive housing for persons with disabilities. MDHousingSearch.org also features an array of reporting tools for housing professionals assisting with tracking and compliance under programs like the Low Income Housing Tax Credit.

