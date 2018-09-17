South Anne Arundel County gets first public boat ramp

Continuing with his commitment to expand water access in Anne Arundel County, County Executive Steve Schuh recently dedicated the second County-operated, trailered boat ramp at Discovery Village in Shady Side.

“Expanding water access is a key priority of my administration,” said Schuh. “The second boat ramp opening in just two years demonstrates undeniable progress in bringing our citizens closer to the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.”

The $1.4 million project was initially announced in October of 2016. The new site is home to a single lane boat ramp with boarding piers and space for 38 tow vehicles and trailers. The State of Maryland funded $250,000 toward the project.

In April 2016, the County opened its first boat ramp at Fort Smallwood Park in Pasadena. A third County-operated trailered ramp at Solley Cove Park on Curtis Creek in Glen Burnie is currently in design.

To learn more about the new Discovery Village Boat Ramp, go to: www.aacounty.org/locations-and-directions/discovery-village.

Related

Category: Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB