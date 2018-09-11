Shooting threat at Broadneck unfounded, students praised for reporting it

Two students at Broadneck High School saw an online threat about a shooting at “BHS” today. Fearful of the threat, they reported it to the school administration, who involved the Anne Arundel County Police to determine the threat was not valid.

Authorities consistently reinforce “if you see something say something” and this worked perfectly in this case. The students saw what could have been a threat, and reported it. It was investigated and resolved.

Below is the letter sent home with parents today from the school.

Download (PDF, 163KB)

