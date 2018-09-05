“Herrmann
Severn man arrested in Glen Burnie liquor store shooting

| September 4, 2018
Gregory Lydell Siscoe

On September 1, 2018 at approximately 11:03 p.m., officers responded to Clauss Liquors located at 604 Crain Highway for a shooting. Officers arrived and located a 46 year old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to a local trauma center for serious injuries.

An investigation into this incident was conducted by the Northern District Detective Unit. As a result, detectives charged Gregory Lydell Siscoe with the shooting.

Arrested:

Gregory Lydell Siscoe | 65 | 800 Block Blue Jay Court, Severn, MD

Charges:

  • Att 1st Deg. Murder
  • Att 2nd Deg. Murder
  • Assault-First Degree
  • Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crime
  • Assault-Sec Degree
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Discharging Firearm In County
