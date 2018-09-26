Schuh looks to expand mental health services with new Crisis Response Teams

After hosting a mental health services forum in Glen Burnie, County Executive Steve Schuh has announced a proposal to expand mental health services by funding two new Crisis Response Teams.

“As our County continues advocate for and support our residents with mental illness, we will enhance our ability to connect people to treatment,” said Schuh. “This investment ensures that our citizens will get the most appropriate help when they need it.”

The $470,000 annual effort would fund two new Mental Health Agency Mobile Crisis Response Teams. The teams are designed to respond primarily to calls from police. Staff is then dispatched to assist in stabilizing the individual and connecting them to the most appropriate services. During 2018, the teams were dispatched 2,287 times. In addition, there were 868 for Safe Station individuals. The agency serves the entire county on a 24/7/365 basis.

One of the Crisis Response Teams will help support the County’s Safe Stations Program, where any resident who suffers from an addiction can go to any Anne Arundel County or Annapolis City Fire Station or Police Station and get connected to services. The second team will be assigned to the Anne Arundel County Public Schools and will help provide needed emergency mental health services to the students.

“These new teams are crucial as we expand mental health services to Anne Arundel County residents,” said Adrienne Mickler, Executive Director of the Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency.

The County Executive will recommend amending a current funding proposal before the Council. The funding initiative is subject to County Council approval.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB