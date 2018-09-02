Schuh highlights $400K investment in Chesapeake Arts Center

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh today highlighted $400,000 in capital investment to the Chesapeake Arts Center on Hammonds Lane.

“The Chesapeake Arts Center is a jewel of North County,” said Schuh. “This two year, $400,000 capital investment has helped revitalized and energize the campus here at the Old Brooklyn Park High School.”

Over the last two years, Anne Arundel County has invested $400,000 to support the Chesapeake Arts Center in efforts to revitalize its campus. Funded improvements include parking lot refurbishment, entryway renovations, and dance studio renovations.

“We are very thankful for the Anne Arundel County Council and the Administration led by County Executive Steve Schuh who understands the key role the Arts play in community revitalization,” said Chesapeake Arts Center Executive Director and CEO Belinda Fraley Huesman.

The Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) is a 58,000 square foot multi-discipline art facility located in Northern Anne Arundel County that is centered around the entertainment and education for both adults and children. Along with theatrical performances, movie showings, and educational/fun classes for adults and children, the CAC also offers space for meetings and private events in two venues; The Hammonds Lane Theatre (816 person capacity) and the Studio 194 Theatre (120 person capacity). These venues are also utilized for live music events. Classes held at the CAC include everything from dance, music, and pottery-making.

The capital funding was made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical school, public safety, road, and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.

