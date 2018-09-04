Schuh cuts ribbon on new Lothian senior center

Keeping with commitment to improve the quality of life of residents, Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh cut the ribbon on the new Lothian Senior Activity Site in South County.

“This new Lothian Senior Activity Site will help bridge the gaps in services some of our older citizens here face,” said Schuh. “The facility will help bring nutrition, resources, socialization and a better quality of life to South County.”

The Lothian Senior Activity Site will provide a place where older residents can receive meals, socialize and take advantage of a host of activities. The Office of Transportation will provide transportation services to all Anne Arundel County residents interested in acquiring service to and from the new Senior Activity Site (located at 1228 Mt. Zion Marlboro Rd in Lothian.) For more information, please call 410-222-7440, or visit www.aacounty.org/transportation.

Schuh also announced a goal to open two new senior centers in the County over the next five years. He has directed the head of the Department of Aging and Disabilities Pam Jordan to identify two areas in the County in need of the services provided by the Department. Currently, the County operates seven senior centers in Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Odenton, Pasadena, Glen Burnie, and Edgewater.

Senior Activity Centers provide a wide array of educational programs, recreational activities, health screenings, seminars, and classes in art, crafts, computer use, dance and many other topics. There are also social events, bus trips, picnics, card playing, entertainment and much more.

Each of the seven senior centers in Anne Arundel County publishes a monthly newsletter and calendar providing specific information, times and dates. A link to the newsletter is available on each Senior Activity Center page. For more information on senior centers in the County, residents can visit: www.aacounty.org/departments/aging-and-disabilities/senior-center.

