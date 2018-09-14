“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

Running out of time for tickets to Twist & Stout on the 29th

| September 14, 2018
Rams Head
On September 29thAnne Arundel County Recreation and Parks will presentTwist & Stout, a fine wine and craft beer festival that also features live music from some of the region’s best bands, food trucks serving innovative cuisine, and local artists and artisans, all set at the picturesque Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis, Maryland.
Produced in partnership with the Maryland Wineries Association, tickets will include unlimited tastings from some of the finest wineries and craft breweries in the state. Proceeds will benefit the Quiet Waters Park Nature Center Campaign, to promote environmental education, advocacy, and stewardship, in addition to the Capital Gazette Memorial Scholarship Fund, to honor the lives lost in the attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom.
A VIP experience will provide more discerning patrons a separate hospitality tent with exclusive wine and beer samples, light hors d’oeuvres, shaded seating and private restrooms.

To see all of the participating wineries, breweries, bands, artists, and to get tickets….it is capacity limited!

buy tickets
Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark