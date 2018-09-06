Rothstein to step down from BWI Business Partnership

BWI Business Partnership’s Board of Directors announces that Mr. Ed Rothstein, Interim Executive Director, will be departing the Partnership in early December 2018. Mr. Rothstein has proudly and superbly served BWI Business Partnership as Interim Executive Director, helping to strengthen and forge relationships with BWI Thurgood Marshall International Airport, Fort Meade, and Arundel Mills. His work on behalf of Central Maryland continues to solidify this region as an economic engine in the state.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are sad to say goodbye to our Interim Executive Director, good friend and colleague, Ed Rothstein,” said Mr. Sam Minnitte, Chairman of the Board. “In his time with the board, Ed has elevated community connections, demonstrated a passion for economic development and growth, and has brought executive leadership to this outstanding organization. We wish Ed the very best in his next chapter as Carroll County Commissioner. He has been an outstanding colleague, friend, and supporter of this region for so long. We will certainly miss his leadership and look forward to working with him in his next role.”

“I have had the privilege and honor of leading the BWI Business Partnership this past year. I am looking forward to enjoying my new position in Carroll County,” stated Rothstein. “I am excited to work with the Board of Directors, outstanding staff, and our members at the Partnership during this time of executive transition. The BWI Business Partnership is a true leader that plays a critical role in this region, in the lives of our residents, commuters, businesses, and helping to advocate for a strong business and transportation infrastructure.”

The Board of Directors is conducting a search for a full-time Executive Director to succeed. Information regarding the search can be found on BWI Business Partnership’s website, bwipartner.org/Careers.

