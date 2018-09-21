Richard Karn of Home Improvement and Family Feud to make appearance in Annapolis

Richard Karn–you know, lovable Al from the hit television series Home Improvement. You may also know him as the former host of Family Feud. Well, he’s coming to Annapolis on September 29th and 30th.

We talked to Richard on the phone and found out what he’s up to; and he is a busy guy. His new Hulu series called Pen15 will be coming out soon, he is off to Kansas City for several months to perform in a play and we talk about a Home Improvement reboot and more!

Richard will be in Annapolis at the Annapolis Fall Home & Garden Expo on September 29 and 30 at the Byzantium Center. And if you want to come say hello, grab an autograph, snag a photo, or win a signed digital master DVD set of the entire Home Improvement SERIES…admission is only $5 at the door. BUT….if you come dressed in flannel, looking like Al Borland or your name is Al (or any derivative)…you get in for free!

You can follow Richard on Twitter at @TheRichardKarn

