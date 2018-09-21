Registration open for 5th Annual Lifeline 100

Get some exercise and help out a good cause by joining Anne Arundel County Executive, Steve Schuh, Anne Arundel Department of Recreation & Parks, Anne Arundel County Police and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (BikeAAA) on October 7, 2018 for the fifth annual Lifeline 100 Century Ride.

What began as a way to showcase Anne Arundel County’s scenic trails and roadways, and to spotlight cycling awareness, safety and its benefits, has grown every year into a celebrated annual event drawing hundreds of cyclists and supporters from around the Mid-Atlantic.

The Lifeline 100 has also been about raising funds to support local non-profit beneficiaries, including the Crisis Response System, Recreation Deeds for Special Needs, and BikeAAA. This event has raised $90,000 for these local non-profits since 2014. Given how the tragic shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom has shaken our community, the Lifeline 100 will honor the lives lost by making the Capital Gazette Funds a 2018 beneficiary.

This year’s Lifeline 100 will be on Sunday, October 7th. We will offer 100 and 65 mile trail/road routes, 30 and 15 mile paved trail routes, plus the free Children’s Bike Rodeo. We are aiming for 1,000 participants this year, and we can make that goal with your involvement.

(The Lifeline 100 is for riders of all ages and abilities. Those with special needs and their accompanying rider are eligible for a special 2 for 1 registration fee thanks to our generous Ride Leader, Prophasys. Please visit www.lifeline100.com/register for details.)

