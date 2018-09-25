Recovery Walk scheduled for September 30th

The seventh annual Annapolis Recovery Walk will be held Sunday, September 30, 2018 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Community resources will be available 10am – 12pm. County Executive Steve Schuh will kick off the walk at noon. The 1.5-mile walk will be held rain or shine starting at Whitmore Park, across from the Arundel Center, at Calvert and Clay Streets. Walkers will travel West Street, down Duke of Gloucester and back to Lawyers Mall to hear keynote speakers Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Brandee Izquiredo Johnson of Faces and Voices of Recovery.

The SAMHSA 2018 theme is “Join the Voices for Recovery: Invest in Health, Home, Purpose, and Community.” In addition to the government speakers, guests will include community leaders in long term recovery. Each is open to share the journey to recovery and how their lives have changed to become contributing members of their family and community.

The goal is to raise awareness to the surrounding community, families and local business owners and show that recovery is possible. Recovery Month spreads the positive message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, that prevention works, treatment is effective and people can and do recover.

County Executive Steve Schuh said “Events like the Annual Recovery Walk help remove the stigma of addiction and let County residents celebrate triumph over adversity.”

“Addiction is not a moral failing and can happen to anyone,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Bringing everyone together to share their stories of recovery helps inspire others to speak up and seek treatment. Showing the community there is hope, that people can recover successfully, and that behavioral health professionals can help are critically important to combatting this epidemic.”

The Recovery Month campaign is under the auspices of the federal Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and is hosted by Recovery Anne Arundel (Recovery Oriented Systems of Care/ROSC). This year’s sponsors include Gold: AA County Department of Health, Evolve Life Centers, Fresh Start Recovery, Hope House treatment Centers, Pathways, Project Chesapeake, and Serenity Sistas’ Inc. and in kind: Chrysalis House, Canada Dry, WNAV and WRNR.

Registration is free and can be done at the event. The first 750 registered walkers will receive backpacks and the first 250 will receive a commemorative beanie cap and recovery swag in their backpacks. Visit www.recoveryannearundel.org for more information and to purchase display tables for the day.

Before the walk, participants will have an opportunity to talk to representatives of local health and recovery resources, and view or purchase items from local artists who support recovery. Everyone is welcome; join your friends and family to celebrate recovery. Enjoy fellowship before and after the walk with giveaways, beverages and ice cream from Brusters available to all walkers.

Paid parking is available at the John Whitmore parking garage at 25 Clay Street, and the Calvert Street Garage. Free parking available at 19 St Johns St, Annapolis, MD 21401.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB