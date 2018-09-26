Public invited to attend lecture series at USNA

The U.S. Naval Academy Museum will present fall semester’s Shifley Lecture Series in the museum auditorium on the second deck of Preble Hall. Each lecture is held from 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. and is free of charge.

Midshipmen, faculty, staff and members of the public are invited to attend the following lectures:

Thursday, Sept. 27, Capt. Marko Stawnyczyj

Topic: An LREC (Language proficiency, Regional Expertise, and Cultural awareness) trip he led to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where he and midshipmen participated in an archaeological dig at the site of the Battle of Cuzco Well.

Friday, Oct. 12, Dr. Scott Mobley

Topic: His recent book, “Progressives in Navy Blue: Forging the Modern U.S. Naval Profession, 1873-1898”

Tuesday, Nov. 13, Dr. Virginia Smith

Topic: The 1918 Influenza Epidemic and its impact on the U.S. Naval Academy.

Thursday, Nov. 29, Mr. Michael Schneider

Topic: Merchant Ships in WWII, the Maritime Commission’s Emergency Shipbuilding Program.

This lecture series is funded by the Class of 1950 Museum Endowment in recognition of the significant contribution made by the Shifley Trust. Frances Shifley established the trust following the death of her husband, Vice Adm. Ralph L. Shifley. Shifley was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 1933, as well as a highly decorated naval aviator who had an outstanding career in the U.S. Navy. He participated in WWII operations against the Japanese at New Guinea, Saipan, Guam, the Palaus, and the Philippines. Foremost among those engagements was the Battle of the Philippine Sea, where he led his Air Group to be first over the target inflicting great damage on the Japanese fleet. For this action he was awarded the Navy Cross, having been awarded a Distinguishing Flying Cross for earlier exploits. The carrier Bunker Hill and his Air Group were awarded the Presidential Unit Citation.

Future lectures will be announced through the Naval Academy Museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/usnamuseum. For more information about the Naval Academy Museum, please visit www.usna.edu/Museum/.

For more information about the Naval Academy, please see www.usna.edu or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/USNavalAcademy

