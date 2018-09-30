Police say Crofton assault victim was shot

Anne Arundel County Police have determined that the injuries sustained by Terry Caruso who was assaulted in Crofton on Thursday were the result of a gunshot.

While receiving treatment at the hospital it was determined the victims injuries were due to a gunshot. The wounds were to his upper and lower body and he is expected to survive his injuries. Detectives are still actively investigating this case and believe this to be a targeted incident.

Caruso was a person who was last seen with Danielle Gunson before she disappeared early Thursday morning. Gunson’s body was discovered on Friday in Baltimore City.

These two stories will be updated as more information becomes available.

EDIT: Police corrected statement to reflect wounds to upper and lower body.

