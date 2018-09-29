Pittman calls on Schuh to make decision on Magothy Health Center

Anne Arundel County Executive Candidate Steuart Pittman called on County Executive Steve Schuh to expedite review of his Department of Health’s decision to close the Magothy Health Center in Pasadena. In a letter to Schuh, Pittman asked the county executive to make a decision as soon as possible out of consideration for the patients and volunteers served by the center. Anne Arundel County Executive Candidatecalled on County Executiveto expedite review of his Department of Health’s decision to close the Magothy Health Center in Pasadena. In a letter to Schuh, Pittman asked the county executive to make a decision as soon as possible out of consideration for the patients and volunteers served by the center.

“Providing for the basic health needs of county residents should not be a partisan issue, and we look forward to you completing your review of this matter expeditiously,” Pittman states in the letter. “It is my hope that no matter which of us has the privilege to serve as county executive come December, the center will stay open and continue to provide care for women for years to come.”

The Magothy Health Center is a women’s health services provider located on Mountain Road. The county’s Department of Health had announced the center would close and the services provided moved to another location outside the Pasadena area. In response to public outcry, Schuh announced on August 30 that he would delay the closure while he reviewed the department’s decision. He has made no further public comment since.

Steuart Pittman is the Democratic nominee for Anne Arundel County Executive. He is running a Communities First campaign focused on reigning in the influence of corporate developers, supporting neighborhoods, strengthening local schools, and improving public safety. He has been endorsed by county police, firefighters, teachers and environmental advocates.

