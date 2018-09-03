“Herrmann
PHOTOS: Senator John McCain’s Funeral at the United States Naval Academy

| September 2, 2018

Rest in Peace Senator McCain. Fair Winds and Following Seas.

Photos: ©2018 U.S. Naval Academy Public Affairs, Used With Permission

