Pasadena man dies after being restrained by police. Investigation underway

On Monday, September 17, 2018 at approximately 9:57p.m. fire department personnel responded to the Lake Shore Tavern located in the 1300 block of Lake Avenue, Pasadena, Maryland for an overdose call. Fire personnel arrived on scene and were treating two adult males, at which time they requested police expedite their response to the scene due to the erratic and aggressive behavior of one of the subjects.

Once on scene, officers learned a 54 year old male and a 55 year old male both were being treated for a possible overdose. The fifty five year old male, identified as Shawn Devin Floyd of the 200 block of Pike Road, Pasadena, Maryland, was in the back of an ambulance when he became uncooperative. Mr. Floyd unhooked the straps from the gurney, exited the ambulance and when officers told him to get back into the ambulance to continue with his medical treatment he assaulted an officer. Officers were able to restrain the suspect and take him to the ground in an attempt to handcuff him.

As officers were handcuffing the suspect he became unresponsive, on-scene fire department personnel immediately rendered medical aid and he was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Anne Arundel County detectives responded to the scene and interviewed several witnesses who advised they saw the officers take the suspect to the ground and attempt to handcuff him. A search warrant was executed on Mr. Floyd’s vehicle in which suspected PCP was recovered. The Anne Arundel County drug lab is currently in the process of testing the possible recovered CDS.

The suspect was transported to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center to receive further treatment, and on Sunday, September 23, 2018 was pronounced deceased. On Monday, September 24, 2018, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Shawn Floyd. The OCME reported they did not observe any injuries consistent with causing his death and have pended the autopsy findings until toxicology and forensic results come back. Cause and manner of death will not be determined until the additional forensic and toxicology results are analyzed.

As this is a very fluid and active investigation the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers

