New sidewalks coming to Route 424 in Crofton

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is beginning a project to install nearly two-miles of new sidewalk along the south side of MD 424 (Davidsonville Road) between Duke of Kent Drive and MD 450 (Defense Highway). The $2.7 million project will be complete in the spring of 2019.

In addition to the new sidewalk, MDOT SHA will also add ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps along the north side of MD 424 between Underwood Road and MD 450 (Defense Highway). The new sidewalk will enhance safety as there are numerous nearby schools, daycare centers, residences and businesses.

Motorists can expect single lane closures throughout the duration of the project. MDOT SHA’s contractor, Sunny Acres Landscaping, Inc. of Davidsonville, will use barrels and cones to guide motorists through the work zone. Approximately 19,000 vehicles travel on this section of MD 242 each day.

While MDOT SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, each driver needs to actively modify his or her driving style to help prevent crashes. Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, click on Road Ready, MDOT SHA’s electronic construction brochure. For a look at real-time commute conditions, log onto www.md511.org.

