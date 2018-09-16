New Homesense store to open in Annapolis Plaza at former HH Gregg location

Homesense, the newest store from the HomeGoods family of stores will open a new location in Annapolis, MD at Annapolis Plaza on Thursday, September 20. Offering an exciting shopping experience, Homesense carries an expansive selection of high-quality merchandise at great prices – from furniture to decorative accessories.

The store offers an array of large-scale furniture, a rug emporium, an extensive lighting department that includes hanging chandeliers and a “general store” featuring everything from hardware to storage needs. Customers will also be able to shop for seasonal items including outdoor entertaining must-haves and holiday décor as well as unique artwork, decorative accessories and gift-wrapping essentials.

The sensory experience at Homesense can’t be replicated online or in any other store – you can touch, feel and sit on the wide variety of merchandise before taking it home, from rows of leather couches to color-coded walls of throw pillows. Plus, you can rest assured that you’re getting an always fresh selection of quality merchandise for an amazing price. Shoppers will be inspired by bold, statement-making pieces for their homes that they can take with them on the spot.

“We’ve seen an incredibly positive customer response to the Homesense stores we’ve already opened. As the U.S. home market continues to grow, we are excited to bring consumers an expanded selection of quality merchandise at incredible prices, along with a new shopping experience in which they can discover and curate the home of their dreams, said John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods and Homesense in the U.S.

Regular store hours are Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Special Grand Opening Day hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For additional Homesense locations, please visit us.Homesense.com.

