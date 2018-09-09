Navy squeaks out a narrow win over Memphis 22-21 (PHOTOS)

Navy earned their first win of the 2018 season and it was a tough one against Memphis. The game was pretty much anyone’s game in the first half; but the 3rd quarter saw the rain abide and the Tigers take a commanding lead against the Midshipmen with a passing game. But in the 4th quarter, the rain returned and Navy dominated with their strong ground game.

In the final minutes, it looked like Memphis was going to score, but ended up turning over the board on downs allowing the Mids to take possession and a few knees in order to sing second.

Please check back a bit later as Kevin Chaney from Shellback Sports will have a full recap of the game!

All images © 2018 Glenn Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

