Navy and SMU will meet for the 20th time in school history and for the fourth time as American Athletic Conference divisional rivals when they square off on Saturday afternoon at Ford Stadium in Dallas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 pm (ET), 11:00 am in Dallas.

Last week, Navy’s offense rolled to a 51-21 win over Lehigh. Navy finished with 629 yards of total offense (484 rush, 145 passes) which stands 10th in program history. It’s the most total yards since the Mids amassed 680

yards against North Texas (572 rush, 108 passes) in a triple-overtime win on Nov. 10, 2007. It’s the most yards Navy has amassed in a regulation game since posting 644 yards (530 rush, 114 passes) against Central Michigan on Nov. 22, 2003. The Mids’ 484 rushing yards are the 15th most in school history. The last time Navy had a 100-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver in the same game was on Nov. 20, 2010, when Ricky Dobbs rushed for 154 yards and Greg Jones has 129 yards receiving.

“Definitely concerned coming into this game. Playing Lehigh, two-time defending champion in the Patriot League. They have won a ton of games.” said Navy Head Coach Niumatalolo.

Malcolm Perry made his sixth career start, and things are becoming much smoother for the junior QB. He carried the ball 19 times for 223

yards and completed 2 of his 9 passes for 65 yards, and scored three rushing touchdowns.

“He is definitely the most dynamic ball carrier we have had here in my time. We have seen a lot of good backs, but he is the most dynamic guy. We’re trying to evolve him,” said Niumatalolo. “He has to improve upon his passing. Some of the runs he made, no one can do that. He is spectacular. He is a hard-nosed kid, he is a competitor, but he knows he has to improve.”

This week, Navy travels to Dallas to face a 0-3 SMU team that is much better than their record indicates. SMU has opened the season with one of the most challenging schedules in the country. SMU has faced No.15 TCU (lost 42-12), No.19 Michigan (lost 45-20), and lost to North Texas (who routed Arkansas).

“The record is not indicative of how good this team is. They’ve had to play a really brutal schedule to start the season,” Niumatalolo said. “We’ve been playing SMU every year and we know the type of athletes they have. We know it’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

SMU will look to get back on track while Navy is going for their first road win of the season and their third consecutive win in a row. Make sure to follow @Shellbacksports on FB and Twitter for all the action.

