Muddy Creek Artists Guild hosts 3rd Annual Studio Tour

Join 14 artists from the Muddy Creek Artists Guild (MCAG) for a behind-the-scenes art experience during the 3rd Annual Studio Tour this September.

Back by popular demand for a third year, this self-guided driving tour is free and open to the public who are invited to visit any (or all) 13 participating studios throughout southern Anne Arundel County on September 29 and 30, 2018, 11:00 AM–5:00 PM both days.

Each studio’s “open house” will host one or more artists and offer visitors a chance to learn about each artist’s work from the artists themselves. The studios will have a selection of original art and prints for sale, and some will also offer hands-on demonstrations and art-making activities.

A free illustrated tour guidebook, complete with map, will help visitors plan their custom route to meet and mingle with the artists during the event. The booklets are available in locations throughout southern Anne Arundel County, including the Edgewater and Deale community libraries. The booklet can also be downloaded directly from the Guild’s website.

For up-to-date announcements regarding this year’s studio tour and to view and/or download the 2018 Studio Tour guidebook, please visit bit.ly/MCAGStudioTour2018. To find out more about the Guild, visit MCAG’s website at www.muddycreekartistsguild.org or find them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

