MHEC appoints new student commissioner

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) Secretary Dr. James D. Fielder announced that Giavanna Tserkis will represent all students attending Maryland higher education institutions, as the newly appointed Student Commission Member at MHEC.

Giavanna Tserkis is currently enrolled at Harford Community College, studying Political Science, and will serve on the Commission for a term of one year, ending July 1, 2019. She is the President of the Student Government Association and the Community Service Chair of the National Society of Leadership and Success. Along with participating in local service projects, she is the liaison between fellow students and the college.

“Congratulations to Ms. Tserkis on her appointment,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Having bright Maryland students at the table is essential as we work to make higher education more accessible and expand opportunity for all Marylanders.”

“Ms. Tserkis is a welcome addition to the Commission and she will be an asset to our group as we continue to coordinate the overall growth and development of postsecondary education in Maryland,” Secretary Fielder said. “I would like to thank the 2017-18 Student Commissioner, Bryson Barksdale, for his exemplary work on behalf of our postsecondary students. During his term on the Commission, he was a student at Stevenson University and I wish him much success as he begins graduate school at the University of Baltimore this fall.”

The Commission consists of twelve members appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Maryland Senate. The student member is appointed for a one-year term, while the other members are appointed for five-year terms. The Commission has three standing committees: the Finance and Operations Committee, the Outreach, Grants, and Financial Assistance Committee, and the Academic Program Review Committee. The Commission sets the policies and activities to be carried out by MHEC staff.

