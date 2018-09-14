Mayor Buckley announces two bike events for September 21 and 22

Friday, September 21 – 8 p.m.

Lighted Bike Parade

Friday, September 21, at 7:45 p.m. to line up. At 8 p.m. , bicyclists will ride along West Street to Church Circle, down Main Street (in the new bike path), around Memorial Circle to the end of Dock Street at Susan Campbell Park. Bicyclists who are interested in decking out their bikes in lights and reflective gear should meet outside of the Knighton Garage, located at 1A Colonial Avenue at West Street onto line up. At, bicyclists will ride along West Street to Church Circle, down Main Street (in the new bike path), around Memorial Circle to the end of Dock Street at Susan Campbell Park.

Saturday, September 22 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (rescheduled from 9/16 )

Annapolis Bike Day

Mayor Gavin Buckley will lead a bike ride from Whitmore Park, along Calvert Street to Northwest Street to Church Circle, down Main Street (in the new cycle track), around Memorial Circle and along Dock Street to Susan Campbell Park. Children under age 16 are required to wear helmets. Families are encouraged to participate.