Mayor Buckley announces two bike events for September 21 and 22

| September 14, 2018
Mayor Buckley & bicycle advocates have announced the following upcoming events for next weekend, September 21 and 22.
Friday, September 21 – 8 p.m. 
Lighted Bike Parade
Bicyclists who are interested in decking out their bikes in lights and reflective gear should meet outside of the Knighton Garage, located at 1A Colonial Avenue at West Street on Friday, September 21, at 7:45 p.m. to line up. At 8 p.m., bicyclists will ride along West Street to Church Circle, down Main Street (in the new bike path), around Memorial Circle to the end of Dock Street at Susan Campbell Park.
Saturday, September 22 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (rescheduled from 9/16 ) 
Annapolis Bike Day
Mayor Gavin Buckley will lead a bike ride from Whitmore Park, along Calvert Street to Northwest Street to Church Circle, down Main Street (in the new cycle track), around Memorial Circle and along Dock Street to Susan Campbell Park. Children under age 16 are required to wear helmets. Families are encouraged to participate.
At the end of Dock Street, there will be a Children’s Bike Rodeo to reinforce safety habits and teach basic biking skills, as well as a limited opportunity for kids to learn to ride bicycles. Pre-registration for the learn to ride activity is required and limited to 10 children under the age of 16 years old and will take place in two shifts at 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Register by email at [email protected]. Bicyclists will also be able to ask Bike AAA volunteers about bike maintenance, trails, events and more.
