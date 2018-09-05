Mana Supply, Edgewater’s marijuana dispensary to hold Grand Opening on Saturday

Mana Supply, the first and only medical cannabis dispensary in the Annapolis area, will celebrate its grand opening September 8, 2018 with the first annual “Find Your Mana” Luau.

The luau kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with a VIP brunch attended by local community leaders, followed by a ribbon cutting by a representative of the Governor’s office. The event is admission free, family friendly and will feature a kid zone with a moon bounce, face painting, lawn games and more.

Hemlock Ridge Rescue will also sponsor a “Rescue Puppy Petting Pen” where attendees can play with dogs and learn about adopting.

There will be food trucks serving a variety of cuisines and Tiki bars offering wine, beer and soft drinks. The entertainment lineup is as follows:

12:30 – Black Eyed Boh

2:00 – Polynesian hula and fire dancer exhibition

3:00 – DJ Burt Blackarach

4:00 – Joey Harkum

6:30 – See-I

There will also be display tents featuring local businesses and educational demonstrations from medical, wellness and cannabis industry professionals.

The event is sponsored by Mana Supply and Green Wellness Rx. Both companies are working together to set the standard for providing compassionate and responsible care to cannabis patients in Maryland. Green Wellness Rx will be on site to assist event guests who want to register to become patients. All patient registration fees will be donated to Hemlock Ridge Rescue.

As the first and only medical cannabis dispensary in the Annapolis area, Mana Supply is dedicated to empowering individuals to harness their full potential and discover their own “Mana.” With a diverse group of experts and the highest quality medical cannabis from locally sourced growers and processors, Mana Supply helps patients find what works best for them. Find your mana at ManaSupply.com

