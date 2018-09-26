Man arrested in murder of Glen Burnie woman. Body discovered with suspect in van

On Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at approximately 7:55 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Homicide Unit was notified of a critical missing adult female. The information provided indicated the woman may have been murdered by her adult male boyfriend and still be in his vehicle. The Homicide Unit utilized the Fugitive Apprehension Team (FAT) and began looking for the woman and her boyfriend.

On Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at approximately 2:50 a.m., FAT and uniformed patrol officers located the occupied boyfriend’s Chevy mini-van. The van was parked in the area of Sappington Station Road and Burns Crossing Road in Odenton, Maryland. When approached the boyfriend fought with law enforcement and was taken into custody. The boyfriend was positively identified as Edgar Franklin Manning IV, a twenty six year old male of no fixed address. Located in the back of the mini-van was the apparent deceased body of his girlfriend, identified as Megan Ellen Burdeaux, a twenty one year old female from the 7000 block of West Drive in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Fire responded to the scene and pronounced Ms. Burdeaux as being deceased.

Through physical evidence and statements detectives learned on the evening of Monday, September 24, 2018 an argument occurred between Edgar Manning and Megan Burdeaux. The argument occurred in the 8000 block of Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland. During the argument Edgar Manning assaulted the victim causing her death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy on Mrs. Burdeaux to determine the exact cause and manner of death. The suspect, Edgar Manning, has been charged with the First and Second Degree Murder of Megan Burdeaux.

As this is a very fluid and active investigation the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers

Source : AACoPD

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB