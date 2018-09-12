Lynn Zephir joins Board of Providence Center

Providence Center, a non-profit organization that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced that Lynn Zephir has joined the organization’s Board of Directors.

Lynn is a community volunteer with Providence Center and Bello Machre, which provide supports for her son. She has also volunteered with other organizations such as Partners in Care, Be More Caring- a program that feeds the homeless in Baltimore, and the Celebrate Recovery program at Lighthouse Church. She previously held positions in Finance at Paradigm Pharmacy and Hospice of the Chesapeake. Lynn has an extensive background in medical billing and insurance and received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Maryland.

Karen Adams-Gilchrist, Providence Center’s President and CEO, said, “Our partnership with the families we support is incredibly important to our mission and we are especially honored to have Lynn Zephir, one of our parents, join our Board of Directors. Lynn’s background and passion for our work will be a great asset to our board and I look forward to working with her.”

Providence Center Board of Directors are Cathleen Larner-Beckett, Ed.D., Chair; F.P. “Rick” Hunsicker, Vice Chair; Julie Natoli, Treasurer; Sean Doordan, Secretary; Colleen Baldwin; Conor Gilligan; Michael Gomez; Delegate Nicholaus “Nic” Kipke; Rob Manigold; Mary Ellen Tuma, Winship Wheatley and Lynn Zephir.

Providence Center, a non-profit organization based in Anne Arundel County, helps people learn, grow and build the lives they want within their communities. Providence Center supports more than 420 men and women and their families providing opportunities for competitive employment, community engagement and meaningful experiences within the community.

