Local landscape company awards scholarship to Southern High graduate

Harwood lawn care company, Blades of Green, awarded their 2018 scholarship to Southern High School graduate, Riley Christian. This scholarship is awarded annually to a student with proven merit who is pursuing a degree in chemistry, chemical engineering, biology, environmental studies or a related field.

Local businessman and Blades of Green owner, Brad Leahy, says. “Here at Blades of Green, the protection of the environment and our water sources is near and dear to us. We are excited to offer this scholarship because we know that advancements in environmental engineering, plant sciences, environmental sciences, green technology, and related fields start with a focus on environmental education.”

Christian excels at academics, achieving a 3.84 GPA while also being heavily involved with his community. While attending Southern High School and holding a part-time job at the Chesapeake Yacht Club, he was also a member of the Boy Scouts, National Art Honor Society, Model United Nations and Rho Kappa.

Christian will be attending Morgan State University in the fall to pursue a degree in architecture. Christian enjoys drawing houses and floor plans and is passionate about the environment. In the future, Christian wants to design buildings that incorporate LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and sustainability. He hopes his environmental focus can change the future of communities, homes, and office spaces.

