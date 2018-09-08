LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs University of Memphis | September 8, 2018, 3:30pm

NOTE: This is a live blog and will updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Navy and Memphis will meet for the fourth time in school history, all as American Athletic Conference division rivals, when they square off on Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000) in the first conference game for both schools. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm and the presenting game day sponsor is BB&T. Navy leads the all-time series, 2-1.

Memphis won last year’s game in Memphis, 30-27, as the Tigers forced five Navy turnovers. The Mids entered that contest 5-0 and ranked No. 25 in the country and were coming off a thrilling 48-45 win over rival Air Force. Since the heartbreaking loss to Memphis, the Mids have lost six of their last eight games with five of those losses coming by 10 points or less including a 10-point loss to undefeated UCF and a seven-point loss to No. 8 Notre Dame. The winner of the Navy-Memphis game has earned at least a share of the West Division title in each of the last three years.

The National Anthem will take place at 3:20 pm, followed by a flyby at the end of the National Anthem. Saturday’s fly-over features four Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornets from the world famous “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. The lead aircraft will be piloted by Lt. Rajiv Stone (USNA, Class of 2012) with Weapons Systems Officer Lt. Adam Lauer (USNA, Class of 2012). The left wing will be piloted by Lt. Jeff Lentz (USNA, Class of 2013) with Weapons Systems Officer Lt. Saree Moreno (USNA, Class of 2014). The slot position will be piloted by Lt. Chris Kapuschansky (USNA, Class of 2012). The right wing will be piloted by Lt. Ben Fox (USNA, Class of 2009) with Weapons Systems Officer Lt. Thomas Helinek (Davidson College, Class of 2013). The “Jolly Rogers” are part of Carrier Air Wing Seven attached to the USS Abraham Lincoln, currently completing a work up cycle to prepare for their upcoming deployment.

There will be a parachute jumper from Team Fastrax that will be carrying an American flag at 3:24 pm.

GAME COVERAGE

CBS Sports Network will televise Saturday’s game nationally with John Sadak, Randy Cross and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch on the call.

Tim Murray will host the Navy Game Day Insider Show on WBAL Radio (1090 AM) starting at 2:00 pm.

The Navy Football Tailgate Show on WNAV 1430 AM / 99.9 FM will air at 1:30 PM.

The Navy Football Pregame Show with Tim Murray, Pete Medhurst, Tom O’Brien and Joe Miller will get underway at 2:30 pm on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 3:30 pm with Medhurst, O’Brien and Miller on the call on the Navy Radio Network.

Following the contest, Medhurst, O’Brien, Miller and Murray will recap the day’s events in a 30-minute postgame show.

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and will have pre-game, end-of-quarter, halftime and end of game recorded updates. Photos of the action will be handled for us by Glenn Miller from Glenn A. Miller Photography.

