LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Lehigh University | September 15, 2018, 3:30pm

NOTE: This is a live blog and will updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Navy and Lehigh will meet for the 22nd time in school history and for the first time since 1987 when they square off on Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000). Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm and the presenting game day sponsor is AAFMAA. Navy leads the all-time series, 14-6-1, but Lehigh won the last meeting, 24-9.

Today’s flyover features four Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets from the “RAMPAGERS” of VFA-83 and the “GYPSIES” of VFA-32 based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. Piloting the lead aircraft will be Cmdr. Eric Thompson, the Commanding Officer of the RAMPAGERS, USNA Class of 2000. The two wing aircraft will be piloted by, Lt. Cmdr. Michael Farley and Lt. Cmdr. Adam Mosley, both USNA Class of 2006. The Weapon Systems Operators are Lt. Adam Collins and Lt. Joe Cotton. The slot aircraft will be piloted by Lt. Cmdr. Nathan Davey, USNA Class of 2008. The RAMPAGERS’ mission is to precisely project power ashore and at sea with combat-ready aircraft and aircrew while demonstrating professionalism as ambassadors of the United States Navy.

There will be a parachute jumper from Team Fastrax that will be carrying an American flag at 3:24 pm.

GAME COVERAGE

CBS Sports Network will televise Saturday’s game nationally with John Sadak, Randy Cross and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch on the call.

Tim Murray will host the Navy Game Day Insider Show on WBAL Radio (1090 AM) starting at 2:00 pm.

The Navy Football Tailgate Show on WNAV 1430 AM / 99.9 FM will air at 1:30 PM.

The Navy Football Pregame Show with Tim Murray, Pete Medhurst, Tom O’Brien and Joe Miller will get underway at 2:30 pm on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 3:30 pm with Medhurst, O’Brien and Miller on the call on the Navy Radio Network.

Following the contest, Medhurst, O’Brien, Miller and Murray will recap the day’s events in a 30-minute postgame show.

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and will have pre-game, end-of-quarter, halftime and end of game recorded updates. Photos of the action will be handled for us by Glenn Miller from Glenn A. Miller Photography.

