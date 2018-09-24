Liquified Creative adds to staff

Liquified Creative, an Annapolis-based marketing & advertising agency specializing in branding, creative design, and digital communications, is growing. Years of consistent success and client retainment has enabled the firm to hire a new Jr. Graphic Designer, Production Artist, and promote a seasoned crew member into a new role as Marketing Manager.

Sammi Laite, the firm’s new Jr. Graphic Designer, shows her love for her new position; revealing that, “After graduating from The University of Tampa with a BFA in Graphic Design/Interactive Media minor, I knew I wanted to return to the company that had presented me with close relationships and tremendous opportunities for new creative ventures.” Angus Walbeck joined Liquified Creative as the new Production Artist. He’s no stranger to the area either, having worked for local businesses and previously interning for another local design firm. When asked why he chose to accept the position with Liquified, Angus replied, “I’m in this for the long run—a career that’s more associated with meaning — as in enjoying the things I’m good at in Life. Liquified’s culture is welcoming and creative and that makes me very happy to know I am a part of a place like that.” Angus graduated from Salisbury University with a BFA in Graphic Design.

As a result of a growing portfolio, Jamie Czajkowski was promoted to Marketing Manager. Jamie is widely respected by his clients for his dedication to project success and professionalism throughout the project life cycle. “We are extremely fortunate to have Jamie as our Marketing Manager as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that our new clients will come to value and appreciate as much as our current clients do” said John Corsaut, Agency Principal. As Liquified Creative continues to amplify their resources, the firm is now positioned to accept new and larger client projects in the areas of healthcare, technology, real estate, non-profit, and professional service industries.

“We’re excited about our new hires” said Shawn Noratel, Founding Partner of Liquified Creative. “The addition of Sammi and Angus is a breath of fresh air to our creative team and opens up new opportunities for our clients.” Liquified Creative has a rich history of working alongside various organizations throughout Annapolis and neighboring communities, and it shows in their company culture. With an office situated directly on the Eastport harbor—cornhole, dart board, and ping-pong table at the ready for creative sessions—Liquified Creative has become a new-hires dream. Aside from the already collaborative and welcoming office environment, the tight-knit crew is also drawn together by the fact that the majority of the staff are either Annapolitans or Anne Arundel County residents.

