Lifeline 100 raises $1600 for Capital Gazette Families

The fifth annual Anne Arundel County Lifeline 100 Bicycle Event on October 7 at Kinder Farm Park provides rides for every age and ability from a free Bike Rodeo for kids. On August 1 we announced during the month of August half of all proceeds will go to the Capital Gazette Families Fund and the Capital Gazette Memorial Scholarship Fund. We are pleased to report that more than 90 people registered and we will deliver checks totalling $1,600 to the two Capital Gazette Funds.

What began as a way to showcase Anne Arundel County’s scenic trails and roadways, and to spotlight cycling awareness, safety and its benefits, has grown every year into a celebrated annual event drawing hundreds of cyclists and supporters from around the Mid-Atlantic.

The Lifeline 100 has always been about raising funds to support local non-profit beneficiaries, including the Crisis Response System, Recreation Deeds for Special Needs, and BikeAAA. This event has raised $90,000 for these local non-profits since 2014. After the tragic shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom the event hosts, Anne Arundel County Police, Anne Arundel County Recreation & Parks and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County decided to honor the lives lost by making the Capital Gazette Funds a 2018 beneficiary.

This year’s Lifeline 100 will be on Sunday, October 7th. We offer fully supported 100 and 65 mile scenic tours with water and historic views, 30 and 15 mile paved trail routes, plus the free Children’s Bike Rodeo. We are aiming for 1,000 participants this year, and we can make that goal with your participation.

(The Lifeline 100 is for riders of all ages and abilities. Those with special needs and their accompanying rider are eligible for a special 2 for 1 registration fee thanks to our generous Ride Leader, Prophasys. Please visit www.lifeline100.com/register for details.)

Category: Local News, NEWS