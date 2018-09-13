Library prepares to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) today announced their lineup of free events and activities to mark National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs September 15-October 15. Events include:

I hear you want to be a writer! / ¡Escuché que quieres ser escritor!

Thursday, September 13 at 7 pm at the Odenton Library

Award winning author, illustrator and artist Edwin Fontánez, will host an interactive conversation with aspiring writers about his artistic journey that lead to a fulfilling writing career. / El galardonado autor, ilustrador y artista Edwin Fontánez, será el anfitrión de una conversación interactiva con aspirantes a escritores sobre su propio viaje artístico que lo condujo a una gran carrera como escritor.

Coco and Hispanic Heritage Month Crafts/Coco y Manualidades del Mes de la Herencia Hispana

Monday, September 17 at 6 pm at the Odenton Library

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a special craft while watching Coco on the big screen. / Haz una manualidad especial mientras ves Coco en la Pantalla grande.

A Frida Vice-Versa

Tuesday, September 18 at 6:30 pm at the Severna Park Library

Join Award-winning actress Marian Licha as she portrays Frida Kahlo in an unconventional art class. The first lesson becomes the final lesson; death can be life and vice-versa. Ages: 14 and up. / Únete a la galardonada actriz Marian Licha mientras caracteriza a Frida Kahlo en una clase de arte poco convencional. La primera lección se convierte en la lección final; la muerte puede ser la vida y viceversa. Edades: 14 y más.

Social Gathering / Tertulia

Saturday, September 22 at 2 pm at the Crofton Library

Celebrate the Spanish language by joining us at our first tertulia, a tradition of sharing stories, poetry, art, music, songs, and dances in a social gathering. / Celebra el idioma español uniéndote a nosotros en nuestra primera tertulia, una tradición para compartir historias, poesía, arte, música, canciones y bailes en una reunión social.

Pinata, Stories and Songs / Pinata, Historias y Canciones

Tuesday, September 25 at 10 am at the Deale Library

Find your favorite prize in the Piñata, sing bilingual songs, and enjoy stories with María Casasco from the County Executive Office. / Encuentra tu premio favorito en la Piñata, canta canciones bilingües y disfruta las historias con María Casasco de la Oficina Ejecutiva del Condado.

Hispanic Heritage Night / Noche Latina

Thursday, September 27 at 6:30 pm at the Riviera Beach Library

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with performances, art, games, and prizes! / İCelebremos el Mes de la Herencia Hispana con presentaciones, arte, juegos y premios! Program in partnership with AACPS’ Bilingual Facilitators / Programa en colaboración con los Facilitadores Bilingües de AACPS.

I am Hero / Soy un Héroe

Monday, October 1 at 9 am at the Annapolis Library

Learn about Hispanic American Heroes throughout history in this interactive photo exhibit. The collection is based on Juan Felipe Herrera’s book, Portraits of Hispanic American heroes. /Aprende sobre Héroes hispanoamericanos a lo largo de la historia en esta exhibición fotográfica interactiva. La colección está basada en el libro de Juan Felipe Herrera, Portraits of Hispanic American heroes.

Bienvenidos Amigos: Welcome to Costa Rica!

Monday, October 1 at 6 pm at the Severn Library

Experience music, food, language, and traditional Costa Rican culture! / ¡Disfrute de la música, comida, idioma y tradiciones de la cultura costaricense!

Hispanic Music: Let’s dance together / Música hispana: Bailemos juntos

Tuesday, October 2 at 10:30 am at Discoveries: The Library at the Mall

Get to know some of the popular dances from Spanish speaking countries and learn the basic steps. For children ages 3-5. / Ven a conocer algunos de los bailes populares de los países de habla hispana y aprende los pasos básicos. Manualidades. Niños edades 3-5.

Day of the Dead / Dia de los Muertos

Tuesday, October 2 at 6 pm at the Glen Burnie Library

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by learning about Mexico’s Day of the Dead and creating your very own sugar skull to take home for your ofrenda! / Apprende sobre el Dia de los Muertos de Mexico y crea tu propio calavera de azucar para llevar a case a su ofrenda!

Let’s Cook Latin / Cocinemos Latino

Tuesday, October 2 at 6:30 pm at the Brooklyn Park Library

Discover flavors, ingredients, and spices used in Latin American food. Enjoy a cooking demo and delicious treats! / Descubre sabores, ingredientes y especias utilizados en la comida latinoamericana. ¡Disfruta de una demostración culinaria y deliciosas degustaciones!

A Taste of Latin America/ Sabores de America Latina

Saturday, October 6 at noon at the Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library

Taste the flavors of Latin America at this family-friendly event. Local restaurants will provide free samples of their cuisine while DJ Sergio Polanco provides musical entertainment. / Prueba los sabores de América Latina que algunos retaurantes locales ofreceran en degustaciones gratis, mientras que DJ Sergio Polanco ofrece entretenimiento.

Hispanic Heritage Showcase / Muestra de la Herencia Hispana

Saturday, October 6 at 2 pm the Edgewater Library

Celebrate Hispanic culture with performances, demonstrations and artwork. / Celebra la cultura Hispana con presentaciones, demostraciones y obras de arte.

Happy Birthday Maryland City/Feliz Cumpleaños Maryland City

Wednesday, October 10 at 6:30 pm at the Maryland City at Russett Library

Celebrate Maryland City at Russett Community Library’s 20th Anniversary with a Mariachi serenade and learn to sing Happy Birthday in Spanish. / Celebremos el vigésimo aniversario de la Biblioteca Comunitaria de Maryland City at Russett con una serenata de Mariachis, y aprende a cantar Happy Birthday en español.

Learn Spanish with Pete the Cat / Aprende español con Pedro el Gato

Thursday, October 11 at 6:30 pm at the Severn Library

Pete the Cat is learning Spanish and would like to share what he knows! Come and learn colors, greetings, numbers, songs, and much more! There is not a better teacher than the groovy cat. / ¡Pedro el Gato está aprendiendo español y quiere compartir contigo lo que ya sabe! ¡Ven y aprende colores, saludos, números, canciones y mucho más! No hay un mejor maestro que este fantástico gato.

Learn to Tango / Aprende a bailar Tango

Monday, October 15 at 6 pm at the Broadneck Library

Explore the history of Argentina’s tango in an interactive dance lesson from Annapolis Tango, then take a photo with performers. Explora la historia del tango argentino con una lección interactiva de Annapolis Tango y luego tómate una foto con los artistas.

For a complete list of Hispanic Heritage Month events, visit www.aacpl.net/content/hispanic-heritage-month.

