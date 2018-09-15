LH-Finance returns as VIP sponsor for Annapolis Boat Shows

“Herrmann
Marine Financing specialist, LH-Finance, together with the Annapolis Boat Shows, announced  their continued sponsorship of the 2018 Red Carpet VIP Lounge – a VIP Experience available at both the United States Sail and the United States Power Boat Shows.
LH-Finance, leaders in the marine finance category and notably known for their innovative VIP PreQualification Program, is partnering with the Annapolis Boat Shows for the second year in a row. The United States Sailboat Show on October 4 – 8, 2018, and the United States Powerboat Show on October 11 – 14, 2018, are held at the City Dock and Harbor in Annapolis, Maryland.
As the designated official ‘Red Carpet VIP Lounge’ sponsor, LH-Finance will host their clients and partners in a private VIP area, which includes a luxury space at the show to conduct business or relax. The VIP Lounge provides complimentary catered light fare for breakfast and lunch during show hours, appetizers at happy hour, and complimentary wine, beer and spirits.
According to Herve Bonnet, CEO of LH-Finance, “We remain dedicated to making the boat buying experience second to none in the marine industry, which makes this partnership with the Annapolis Boat Shows ideal.” Bonnet continued, “These VIP Lounges allow our clients and partners to experience the boat show in a very different way. We are proud to be part of the Red Carpet Lounge for the second year in a row.”
LH-Finance’s unique and innovative VIP program allows potential boat buyers the opportunity to get pre-qualified for marine financing in advance of purchasing participating new boat brands, while also ensuring an opportunity to experience the boat shows in a very exclusive manner.
“In 2017 the VIP Experience was an absolute success at both the power and sail boat shows. The demand for tickets for the Red Carpet treatment was high and many of our customers expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the service. Manufacturers met with potential clients, customers relaxed after long days of boat shopping, others enjoyed delicious food from Annapolis’ top tier restaurants while some just sipped cocktails,” said Paul Jacobs, president of the Annapolis Boat Shows. “We continue to be pleased to join forces with LH-Finance and offer a unique VIP Experience for our show attendees.”
For more information visit www.lh-finance.com/VIP and Red Carpet VIP Lounge
