Lash Moi to launch cancer survivor program

Lash Moi Salon based in Crofton, Maryland is pleased to announce that they are launching a cancer survivor program called, Lash Moi Warriors. This program is designed to recognize courageous men and women who have battled and won against this horrible disease. The launch will be held at their Crofton location and is open to the public.

The launch will celebrate cancer survivors by honoring them with procedures to enhance their look including areola tattooing, microblading, and other permanent cosmetic procedures. Enjoy light refreshments, food, and complimentary eyebrow shaping sessions.

What: Lash Moi Warrior Day of Courage

What: Lash Moi Warrior Day of Courage

When: Thursday, October 4th, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm

Where: 1166 MD-3 #108, Gambrills, MD 21054

Who: Julie Thi, Owner of Lash Moi Salon

Who: Julie Thi, Owner of Lash Moi Salon

RSVP: [email protected]

