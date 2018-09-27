Lash Moi to launch cancer survivor program

“Herrmann
Lash Moi Salon based in Crofton, Maryland is pleased to announce that they are launching a cancer survivor program called, Lash Moi Warriors. This program is designed to recognize courageous men and women who have battled and won against this horrible disease. The launch will be held at their Crofton location and is open to the public.

The launch will celebrate cancer survivors by honoring them with procedures to enhance their look including areola tattooing, microblading, and other permanent cosmetic procedures. Enjoy light refreshments, food, and complimentary eyebrow shaping sessions.

  • What: Lash Moi Warrior Day of Courage
  • When: Thursday, October 4th, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm
  • Where: 1166 MD-3 #108, Gambrills, MD 21054
    Who:     Julie Thi, Owner of Lash Moi Salon
  • RSVP: [email protected]
