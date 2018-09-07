Key School announces dates for annual run

The annual Key School 5K/10K Run and Family Fun Run will be held on Sunday, October 21, 2018 in Hillsmere Shores. Sponsored by the Key School Parents’ Association, the races will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the School’s campus, 534 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis. Runners will wind their way through the scenic community of Hillsmere Shores on paved roads, catching glimpses of the South River along the flat and fast USATF (USA Track & Field) certified 5K (MD12017JS) and 10K (MD12018JS) courses.

Runners can opt for the classic 10K Run, the 5K Run, or participate in the Family Fun Run (approximately one mile). Runners of all ages and experience levels are welcome. Refreshments will be available for all. Chip timing and scoring will be available for the 5K and 10K races. Gift cards will be awarded to the top overall finishers and medals will be awarded to the top finishers in each age category. All participants in the Family Fun Run will receive a medal.

Race information and online registration is available at www.keyschool.org/5K10K or runners can sign up on the day of the race. Online registration will close on Friday, October 19.

Entry Fees:

5K/10K Run

$25 individual online advance registration

$35 individual on-site registration

Family Fun Run

$15 individual online advance registration

$20 individual on-site registration

$55 family pack (minimum 4, maximum 6 participants) online advance registration



Snooze-in

$15 (Sleep in on race day, and receive a race T-shirt for your support.)

