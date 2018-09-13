Katcef Brothers to recognize Global Beer Responsible Day on Friday

This Friday, September 14th, Katcef Brothers Inc., the Annapolis-based beer wholesale distributor distributor that provides Anheuser-Busch InBev products to Anne Arundel, Montgomery, and Howard Counties in addition to Washington, DC, will join brewers and beer distributors around the world to recognize the ninth annual Global Beer Responsible Day. The annual advocacy day celebrates responsible drinking values and recognizes those in our communities who make the right choices.

This year, Katcef Brothers’ activities will focus on Budweiser’s new responsible drinking campaign, “Drink Wiser,” which promotes two specific behaviors: planning ahead for safe rides and hydrating between beers.

“As part of our commitment to the community where we live and call home, it’s important to reinforce healthy and safe behaviors like those we celebrate on Global Beer Responsible Day,” said Neal Katcef, President of Katcef Brothers, Inc. “We encourage everyone who enjoys our products to do so responsibly and safely not just today, but every day.”

Anheuser-Busch has been a leader in responsible marketing since the early 1900s when the company launched its “Budweiser Means Moderation” advertisements. Over the past 35 years, the brewer and its wholesaler partners, including Katcef Brothers, have invested more than $1 billion in national campaigns and community-based programs to promote alcohol responsibility and prevent drunk driving. Alcohol-related fatalities have decreased 51 percent over this period, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB